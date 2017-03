more-in

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B.R. Ambedkar, will participate in a divisional-level conference to be held in Kalaburagi on April 3 to raise voice against untouchability and to ensure the protection of poeple’s Constitutional rights. Vittal Doddmani, district president of the Dalit Swabhimaan Sangharsh Samiti-Karnataka, said that Dalits were being discriminated against by various sections of society.