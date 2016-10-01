National » Karnataka

DHARWAD, October 1, 2016
Updated: October 1, 2016 05:41 IST

P.R. Arya Acharya passes away

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
P. R. Arya Acharya
P. R. Arya Acharya

Renowned painter and writer P. R. Arya Acharya died at a private hospital in Udupi on Friday.

Acharya was born and brought up in Udupi but had settled down in Dharwad. He was shifted to Udupi after his health deteriorated a few months ago.

Born on December 7, 1948, he became a seer of the Shirur Mutt, one of the Ashta Mutt of Udupi, in 1961. He relinquished ascetic life and came to Dharwad in 1971. A versatile genius, he had ventured into art and literature. He had held many solo and group painting shows in major cities of India and in Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom and Netherlands and conducted cultural workshop in Bergamo, Italy. He had designed the logo for PRC, University of Groningen, Netherlands, and cover pages of Kannada publications.

He had directed the award winning Kannada feature film ‘Kitapati’ and two documentary films for SyndicateBank. He was the founding member of the Progressive Painters-Karnataka, president of the Kalamandala-Dharwad and a trustee in other organisations.

Acharya authored over 30 books including novels, short stories, children’s stories, plays and critical articles in Kannada. His English work ‘Oh Master and other poems’ was published by Writer’s Workshop, Kolkata. He had translated three philosophical works by Bannanje Govindacharya and Vachanas of Basavanna from Kannada to English and Michael Gotlob’s ‘Historical thinking in South – Asia’ into Kannada. ‘Monu to Mahatma’, his English translation of the Kannada work by Bolawar Mohammad Kunhi, won the Kuvempu Bhasha Bharati award in 2014. He was the recipient of Karnataka Lalitha Kala Akademi award (1998) and G. S. Shenoy Memorial Award (2005).

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Prohibitory orders in five taluks of Mandya

‘Congress gearing up for 2018 Assembly polls’

He has a passion for collecting rare coins

Two killed, six injured as SUV falls off flyover in Mandya dist.

Girl dies months after alleged rape

Kalaburagi man bags IBM award

Water row takes sheen off Mysuru Dasara

Get a free cup of coffee if you are on NH 75 today

BJP Slum Morcha to survey all slums

Psychiatrist Ashok Pai dead


Bengaluru

TenderSURE road with manholes in the middle of the carriageway

Citizens’ groups up in arms over steel flyover project

Encroachment: notices issued to Darshan, S.S. Hospital

Blame game on work on two roads

Two youths killed as two-wheeler rams wall

Will it be tolled?

Auction of fancy registration numbers

Pre-monsoon failure dwindled Cauvery flow

‘CMB can’t work sans Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’

Mangaluru

City spruced up for Mangaluru Dasara

Police to act against lorries that discharge water on roads

Agadi enthrals music lovers in Belagavi

Nod sought to lay pipeline to supply treated sewage to industries

Murder accused on the run held


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Radhika Pandit and Puneeth Rajkumar in a still from ‘Doddmane Huduga’.

As long as the fans are happy

Doddmane Huduga (Kannada) Director: Suri Cast: Pune... »