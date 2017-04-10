Power tariff to be announced today

more-in

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission will announce the electricity tariffs for 2017-18 on Tuesday.

All electricity supply companies, excluding the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), have sought steep hike of ₹1.48 per unit this time. Though Bescom had sought a similar hike, it submitted an amended petition later. Due to this, the KERC will be announcing a separate tariff for Bescom consumers for the first time. The commission had allowed for a 9% hike last year and it is not denying another increase.

KERC Chairman M.K. Shankarlinge Gowda said: “The revision will be upward. Last year, the revenue gap had increased from ₹1,000 crore to ₹2,500 crore. The gap for last year had to be included this year. We have ensured that electricity companies run without deficit, but they should not make profit out of the consumer’s plight.”

Any tariff revision is usually announced by March 31. However, the KERC had to put off the announcement this year due to the delay caused in Bescom’s submission of the amended petition, which was submitted only three days before the public hearing on February 20, following which the commission allowed for 30 days’ time for consumers to file objections. “The government also gave the allocation of power to the Escoms on March 31. We had to do a lot of recalculation after this,” Mr. Gowda added.

Interestingly, the power regulator’s decision to defer the announcement of tariff order till the bypolls in Nanjangud and Gundlupet on Sunday has given rise to curiosity. However, Mr. Gowda reiterated that the delay had nothing to do with the bypolls. “Everyone knew there will be an increase. The tariff announcement for the entire State and not Gundlupet or Nanjangud only,” he added.

The KERC maintained that the delay in announcement of tariff does not mean it will be applicable from the date of announcement; it will still apply from April 1.