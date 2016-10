Owing to urgent maintenance work at transmission centres at Gopanakoppa, Kusugal Road and KIMS, the following areas will not have power supply on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., HESCOM has said in a release. The areas affected are: Santosh Nagar, Adhyapak Nagar, Vijaynagar, Judges Quarters, Madhavnagar, Golden Park, Tirupati Bazaar, Vishweshwarnagar, Adarshnagar, Rajnagar, Revenue Colony, Shiradinagar, Patrakarta Nagar, Chamundeshwari Nagar, Shanthi Colony, Sai Layout, Ashoknagar, Vivekanand Colony, Barakotri, Nagashettikoppa, Bilagi Plot, Dayanand Colony, Bhavaninagar, Udaynagar, Bengeri Khadi Gramodyog, Basaveshwar Park, Chetana Vihar, Venkatesh Colony, Sundar Colony, Kothari Park, City Park, Shabarinagar, Sun City, Pearl Layout, Manoj Park, Silver Park, Rajajinagar, Teachers Colony, Bengeri, Sulla Road, Devangpet, Gopanakoppa, Keshwapur Convent School, Sarvodaya Circle, Nehrunagar, Gandhiwada, Janata Colony, Naveen Park, Kusugal Road, Ramesh Bhavan Road, City Park, PB Road, Hosur, Club Road, HDMC, Court Circle, KC Circle, Old Bus Stand, Neeligin Road, Travellers Bungalow, Bailappanavar Nagar, Kumbhakonam Plot, Kusugal Road, Hebasur, Kiresur and surrounding areas.

