There will be no power supply in parts of the city on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., owing to maintenance work at the 11-kV feeder substations at Ganesh Nagar, Aiwan-E-Shahi, KBN Dargah, Jai Nagar and the Government General Hospital by the Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom).

In a release here on Friday, Gescom said that localities including Baqher’s function hall, Adarsh Nagar, KHB Layout, Ganesh Nagar, Osmania College, Jagruti Colony, Basaveshwar Colony, M.G. Raod, Pragati Colony, new GDA, Veerendra Patil Layout, Barey Hills, Green Hills, Bahamani Chowk, Saraf Bazaar, Chappal Bazaar, Cloth Bazaar, Muktampur, Naya Mohalla, Santraswadi lower lane and Jaleel Compound will be affected on Saturday.

Also, areas including the government general hospital, Basaveshwar Teaching and General Hospital, MRMC Medical College, HKE’s Boys’ Hostel, Anand Nagar and Veeresh Nagar are likely to face power disruption between 10.30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.