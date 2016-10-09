Pourakarmikas, underground drainage workers and drivers working on contract in urban local bodies and the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board staged a dharna here on Saturday demanding revised wages and payment of arrears.

Slum Rama, convenor of the State unit of Samanate Union, said that as per the revised wage structure announced by the government, pourakarmikas and underground drainage workers should be given Rs. 14,438 per month and drivers Rs. 13,048.

He also pointed out that the payment of revised wages was pending for two months.

They withdrew the dharna following assurances given by corporation Commissioner M.K. Nalawadi that he would make the payment by October 20. The workers also threatened to resort to indefinite strike from October 21 until their demand was not met.

Later, they met Deputy Commissioner Ramprasath Manohar and submitted a memorandum urging him to intervene in the matter and ensure that the contract workers would get their revised wages with allowances.