The Dasara wrestling contest, from October 1 to 6, will feature bouts by both men and women and will be held at D. Devaraja Urs Multi-purpose Stadium, Exhibition Ground.

The posters of the event was released here on Saturday by Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channannavar, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nanjangud, Divya Sara Thomas, and wrestling sub-committee member secretary D. Ravikumar. The event will be held in eight categories, depending on weight.

The tournament will be inaugurated on October 1 at 3.30 p.m. The 34th State-level wrestling contest will be held on October 2 and 3, while the 8th State-level women’s wrestling contest will be held on October 4 from 10 a.m. The 10th All-India Invitational Wrestling Tournament for Women and Men will be held on October 5 and 6. Nada Kusti will be held from October 1 to 6.