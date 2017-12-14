Post-mortem clears anxiety regarding death of carpenter

more-in

A 48-year-old carpenter belonging to a community was found dead in the attic of a house belonging to a member of another community in a village in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada that borders with Manjeshwar of Kerala. The police said post-mortem revealed that the death was due to shock when he had climbed the attic.

The Puttur Rural police rushed to the house of a woman after hearing of the death of Prabhakar (48), a resident of Kadukukke village in Manjeshwar district of Kerala, on Wednesday night. Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C.H. too went to the spot.

Mr. Reddy said the inquiry revealed that Prabhakar had come to the woman’s house around 5.30 p.m. to complete a pending wood work. After speaking to the woman and her daughter, he climbed up the attic to get some article. The woman then was speaking with the neighbour.

When she did not see Prabhakar around for a while, she climbed the roof and found Prabhakar dead on the attic at 6.30 p.m, Mr. Reddy said.

The police called the family members of Prabhakar and shifted him to K.S. Hegde Hospital for autopsy. In the presence of family members and a Kadukukke Gram Panchayat member, the Tahsildar carried out an inquest.

Following the postmortem, the doctor revealed that Prabhakar died of shock. The doctor explained to family members the circumstances leading to Prabhakar’s death.

Mr. Reddy said though Prabhakar's brother has not suspected murder he has sought in his complaint a thorough investigation into the cause of death. A case has been registered under Section 174 of Criminal Procedure Code, he said.