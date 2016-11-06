The Court of Additional Senior Civil Judge in Sagar city has acquitted snake expert Manmath Kumar and photographer Krishna Kaikini in the case related to unlawful possession of king cobra eggs.

In June 2001, a king cobra had laid 62 eggs on the outskirts of Haithur village. It is said that, when few locals had tried to catch the cobra and shift it to a safer place, 22 eggs were damaged.

On hearing this, Mr. Kumar had reached the spot and taken remaining 40 eggs to his home with the intention of hatching them in a safe manner.

The personnel of Department of Forest had booked a case against Mr. Kumar and Mr. Kaikini, his associate, under the Wildlife Conservation Act, 1972, on the charge of illegal possession of king cobra eggs.

Protests staged

Many locals had also staged protests against this, alleging that the Forest Department personnel were harassing Mr. Kumar and his associate who had taken the eggs with the intention of hatching them and release the newborns in to the forest.

During the hearing, the counsel for Mr. Kumar and Mr. Kaikini argued that they were involved in several acts of rescuing snakes and releasing them in to the forest in a safe manner and that they had taken the eggs with them with the same intention. After the hearing, Judge Bhamini acquitted Mr. Kumar and Mr. Kaikini of the charges levelled against them.