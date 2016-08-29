A portion of the 132-year-old Devaraja Market here collapsed on Sunday, reducing a slice of the city’s heritage to rubble.

Luckily, there was no casualty as the northern entrance from the Dhanavantri Road side, which caved in, was under repair and hence out of bounds for the public.

While the cause for the collapse was unclear, eyewitnesses and the engineer on site said they heard some rumbling noise reverberating from the ceiling and wall, noticed dust emanating from it, and suspected that the structure was creaking.

Though there were initial reports of three persons being injured and hospitalised, the authorities clarified that there was nobody at the spot.

Subramanya, who manages the use-and-pay toilet abutting the building, was an eyewitness. He said a handful of workers at the spot noticed wide cracks and dust emanating from it and vacated the place sensing imminent danger to the building. Incidentally, a video taken by one of the workers captures the building collapsing and sending a plume of dust, which enveloped the area.

Ravikumar, site engineer, said he was alerted of the cracks and the rumbling noise around 4 p.m. and he asked the workers to vacate the place. The structure came crashing down between 5.50 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The tenants and shopkeepers on the north side had been vacated about four months ago. However, there were a few vegetable vendors in two to three shops abutting the Devaraja Market, but facing the Dhanwantri Road, and they were lucky as the building caved in on the other side.

The Devaraja Market Tenants’ Association president Mahadevu said not less than 20,000 people are dependent on the market for their livelihood and hence the government should expedite the repairs. It was in January this year that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Devaraja Market restoration being taken up at a cost of Rs. 9 crore. The funding is from the Chief Minister’s special grant of Rs. 100 crore for the city and the work was to be completed in 18 months. Senior officials, including MLA Vasu and Mayor B.L. Bhyrappa, visited the spot.

Authorities have decided to dismantle the structurally-weak portion of the building and clean the debris from Monday.