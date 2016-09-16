The call for a ‘rail roko’ given by the Kannada Okkoota against the discharge of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu evoked poor response in the district on Thursday.

Members of several Kannada organisations in the district had said that they would stop the movement of trains between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

“Anticipating massive demonstrations, we had deployed security personnel at all railway stations across the district,” a senior police officer said. However, only a few persons participated in a demonstration that held outside the railway station in the town.

Members of ‘Kadamba Sainya’ staged a demonstration outside the railway station here to urge the State government to stop releasing water to the neighbouring State.

The police arrested five agitators, when they attempted to enter the railway station stage a rail roko agitation. The arrested agitators were released later, the officer said.