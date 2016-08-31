Poojary, a BJP member, was beaten to death by right wing activists for allegedly transporting cows

The court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate extended the judicial custody of all the 21 accused in the Praveen Poojary murder case till September 15, here on Wednesday.

Activists belonging to right wing groups brutally assaulted a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member, Praveen Poojary (29), and another person Akshaya Devadiga (20) at Kenjur village near Hebri alleging that they were carrying cows to a slaughter house on the night of August 17.

Praveen succumbed to the injuries at Mahesh Hospital in Brahmavar on the same night. The police arrested 18 activists on charges of assault, murder and rioting, on August 18. Three more activists were arrested on August 20.