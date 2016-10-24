Air and noise pollution levels will be monitored before and during Deepavali here.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will be setting up ambient air quality monitoring units at three places on October 28 besides gadgets for measuring noise pollution on four days — October 28, 29, 30 and 31.

The air quality will be measured from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. In case of an alarming rise in air pollution, the matter will be brought to the notice of KSPCB head office in Bengaluru and a report will be submitted with detailed results on levels after the festival.