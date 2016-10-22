Armed police personnel paying tributes to martyrs during the Police Commemoration Day in Hubballi on Friday.— Photo: Kiran Bakale

Tributes were paid to policemen who lost their lives in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner S.B Bommanahalli said that the policemen in the country need to be provided advanced training to face any eventuality and discharge their duty effectively.

“Every citizen of the country should pay homage to those who have sacrificed their lives to protect the countrymen and motherland. The nature of policing has become complex and policemen are compelled to work in a stressful atmosphere. The public should be sympathetic towards policemen and should cooperate with them in maintaining law and order,” he added. Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar Meena read out the names of 473 policemen from different States and union territories and other units who lost their lives while discharging their duty during the year 2015-2016.

Police fired three rounds in the air besides observing a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

A blood donation camp and a free medical check-up camp was organised for the family members of police personnel.