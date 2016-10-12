For probably the first time in the history of the Dasara festivities in Mysuru, police personnel were seen accompanying the procession on bicycles. Twelve policemen deployed on security duty at Mysuru palace accompanied the Dasara procession from the palace till Bannimantap grounds. “We were there to ensure discipline by the performances and to monitor the crowd,” said Umesh, a police constable.

Just last week, hotelier M. Rajendra had donated 15 geared bicycles to the personnel in charge of security at Mysuru palace.