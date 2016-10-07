Continued from Page 1

The police have observed that private parties have been flying drones to capture photographs of the illuminated thoroughfares of Mysuru, and are being circulated on social media.

Though photographs are also being taken from helicopters during the joy rides on offer, those captured from drones are of concern.

“Though we have not booked any case yet, action will be taken against people using drone cameras,” a police official said.

The public notice issued by the office of the DGCA, New Delhi, said that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) was yet to set public standards and recommended practices as far as certification and operation of civil use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

The DGCA said its use, besides being a safety issue, also poses a security threat.

“Till suchregulations are issued, no non-government agency, organisation or an individual will launch a UAS in Indian civil airspace for any purpose whatsoever,” the public notice issued by the DGCA has warned.