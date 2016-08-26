In a setback to the State government, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday described as “clearly paranoid” the apprehensions expressed by the government that it would have faced “a state of anarchy and disorder” over a call given by the Akhila Karnataka Police Mahasangha president V. Shashidhar to the police personnel to go on a day’s mass leave on June 4.

Justice Anand Byrareddy made these observations in his order of granting bail to Mr. Shashidhar and two others, who were arrested in June first week on charges of sedition under the Indian Penal Code.

The State had opposed their release on bail, claiming that they would again indulge in activities to “destabilise and dislodge” the elected government while contending that “political rivals” were backing him.