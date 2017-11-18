Police should work to protectthe patriotic: Eshwarappa

more-in

Though some Muslim organisations are raising slogans in favour of Pakistan and are indulging in anti-national activities, the Congress government in the State is withdrawing cases against them. This clearly shows that the Congress leaders can stoop to any level for votes and remain in power, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

Speaking at a BJP rally organised to protest against the State government here on Saturday, he said that the police in the State are filing unnecessary cases against workers and supporters of the RSS, the Vishwa Hindu Parishat, the BJP and the Bajrang Dal.

“The policemen should understand that they are getting salaries from the tax collected from people and not from the pockets of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They should work sincerely and protect the patriotic and initiate action against those involved in raising slogans in favour of enemies,” he said. Chikkamagaluru MLA C.T. Ravi said that the people of Chitradurga and of Karnataka would teach the Congress a befitting lesson in the coming Assembly elections for hurting their sentiments by organising Tipu Jayanti.