The Halebid police arrested two people who allegedly kidnapped a resident of Angadihalli in Belur taluk. He was rescued on Tuesday.

The accused Gangadhar (29) and Suresh (24), both residents of Tumakuru, had allegedly kidnapped Punith (28), a resident of Angadihalli. Mr. Punith — belonging to a tribal community — runs a business selling medicines and was successful in his profession. The accused, in the guise of purchasing some medicines from Mr. Punith, took him to Banavara on October 28. Later, they called up his wife Puttalakshmi and demanded Rs. 5 lakh to release him.

Ms. Puttalakshmi informed the police on Monday. The police traced the accused in Tumakuru. They laid a trap to take the accused into custody with the help of the complainant. The kidnappers were asked to reach Tumakuru bus stand on Monday evening to receive the cash. The police then nabbed them.