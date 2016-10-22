City Crime Branch personnel led by police inspector B.R. Gaddekar have arrested two persons and recovered a stolen revolver with 20 live rounds and gold ornaments and silver articles worth Rs.10 lakh.

Addressing a press conference, City Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna said here on Friday that 317 g of gold ornaments, 2.84 kg of silver articles, a revolver and stolen properties worth Rs.13 lakh had been recovered in various cases, including a theft case registered with the Market Police Station.

He said that Parashuram Erapa Dindigal (24), a resident of Laxmi Nagar in Vadgaon, and Hanumanth Yellappa Konchikuruvar (22) of Haveri were arrested on the charge of theft in Tilakwadi and Market Police Station limits. They had also committed thefts in Shahpur, Belagavi Rural and Khanapur police station limits.

Mr. Krishna said that the the others who had been arrested were Nazim Allauddin Mulla (22) of Kotwal Galli in Khade Bazaar and his accomplices Dilawar Sanadi of Kakar galli and Adil Jamadar of Old Gandhi Nagar.

Later, Mr.Gaddekar told that the revolver was owned by forest contractor Nagaraj Shilvant of Khanapur.