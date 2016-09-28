The Alduru police, on Sunday, conducted a raid on a club at Alduru and took 14 people into custody on the charge of gambling, besides seizing nine cars and three bikes.

The police raided Alduru Malnad Planters Club. They took Rudre Gowda (54), Anil Kumar (36), Veeresh D. (47), Jayaram H.B (44), Raje Gowda (50), Mahesh (43), Basave Gowda (48), Vasanth Kumar (32), Rakesh (26), Jagadish (49), Lokesh (55), Lakshman Gowda (66), Suresh (50) and Ravindra (51) into custody.

The police managed to seize nine four-wheelers that included two Mahindra Boleros and four Maruthi Altos, apart from three motorcycles, stated a release issued by the Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai on Tuesday.