The Chikkamagaluru police have prepared a dossier of alleged ‘cow vigilantes’, who often stopped vehicles carrying cattle, assaulted the cattle transporters and those who slaughtered cows. The police have found out 72 such people in the district and they have kept a watch on their activities.

Superintendent of Police K. Annamalai had asked his officers to collect information about cow vigilantes in the wake of attack on Dalits at Shantipura in Koppa taluk in July on the charge of stealing a cow and slaughtering it.

The incident had caught the attention of media nationwide and Bajrang Dal activists, who were allegedly involved in the incident, faced charges under the SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Annamalai said that so far 72 ‘cow vigilantes’ had been identified in the district.

“We are keeping a watch on their activities. The police officers in the respective police stations have also called them and warned of action if they take law into their hands,” he said.