Ready for service:M. Nanjunda Swamy, IGP Eastern Region, participates in the passing out parade of the 12th batch of trainee civil police in Shivamogga on Tuesday.— Photo: VAIDYA

M. Nanjundaswamy, Inspector General of Police Eastern range, has called upon police personnel to uphold the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution while discharging their duties.

He was speaking after receiving a guard of honour from trainee police constables at the passing-out parade in the city on Tuesday.

Mr. Nanjundaswamy said that values such as democracy, rule of law, secularism are enshrined in Indian Constitution. The police should shape their perspectives and thinking on these values, he said.

The recommendation by the panel headed by Additional Director General of Police Raghavendra Auradkar to enhance the salaries of police personnel by 30 to 35 per cent will be implemented soon. Along with discharging their duties in a prompt manner, the police should concentrate on their personal life also, Mr. Nanjundaswamy said.

As many as 105 newly recruited police constables drawn from Bidar, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Koppal, Ballari and Chikkamagaluru districts who were provided training for nine months at the police training school here took part in the passing-out parade. The parade drew a huge applause from the family members of the new recruits who were seated in the pavilion. Superintendent of Police Abhinav Khare and Additional Superintendent of Police Vincent Shantakumar were present.

