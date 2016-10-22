Police Martyrs’ Day was observed at the Police Memorial here on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who was the chief guest, paid respects to martyred police personnel at the flower-decked memorial.
The Mysuru City and District Police, in association with the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), had organised the day.
IGP (Southern Range) and in-charge City Police Commissioner B.K. Singh, KPA Director Vipul Kumar, Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channannavar and other senior police officers placed wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial as a mark of respect.
After a parade, a minute of silence was observed in respect of police personnel in the country who attained martyrdom fighting their opponents.
On the occasion, floral tributes were offered to SP Harikrishna. A bust of Harikrishna is located in front of the SP’s office at Nazarabad here.