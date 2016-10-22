Mysore City Police and Karnataka Police Academy paying tribute to security personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty on Martyrs’ Day in Mysuru on Friday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

Police Martyrs’ Day was observed at the Police Memorial here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who was the chief guest, paid respects to martyred police personnel at the flower-decked memorial.

The Mysuru City and District Police, in association with the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), had organised the day.

IGP (Southern Range) and in-charge City Police Commissioner B.K. Singh, KPA Director Vipul Kumar, Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channannavar and other senior police officers placed wreaths at the martyrs’ memorial as a mark of respect.

After a parade, a minute of silence was observed in respect of police personnel in the country who attained martyrdom fighting their opponents.

On the occasion, floral tributes were offered to SP Harikrishna. A bust of Harikrishna is located in front of the SP’s office at Nazarabad here.