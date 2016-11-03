After remaining mute spectators to a youth openly brandishing what is believed to be a gun during the rally organised by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) on Rajyotsava on Tuesday, the city police has started looking for the person on Wednesday.

They had not responded to inquiries about the youth brandishing the gun on Tuesday. When mediapersons approached Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat on Wednesday, he said he had directed officials on duty at the rally to inquire into the matter. He said the police was also looking into incidents of stone pelting in Kakeru Chowk in Khade Bazaar in Shahpur and at Goaves during the rally.

The Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate N. Jayaram, who initially was reluctant to accept that the object the man was holding was a gun, stating that it could have been a toy gun, said he too did not appreciate the behaviour of youth.