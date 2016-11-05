‘Innocent youth are being arrested in connection with black day rally’

Leaders of the city and taluk units of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on Friday met Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram and City Police Commissioner T.G. Krishna Bhat and conveyed their concerns over the alleged arrest and harassment of MES workers for participating in a ‘black day’ rally during the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday.

They alleged that the police were arresting Marathi youth and harassing members of the community. Maloji Rao Ashtekar, general secretary, MES central committee; Manohar Kinekar, MES Belagavi taluk president and former MLA; and senior leader Deepak Dalvi were present.

However, Mr. Jayaram and Mr. Bhat said the police were arresting only those who indulged in unlawful activities and violence. The police had recorded the rally, based on which action was being taken as per law.

The city police arrested MES worker Ratnaprasad Pawar, a resident of Chavat Galli for brandishing a gun during the rally and registered a case against him at the Market Police Station. He was among the 48 youth arrested by the police on charges of indulging in violence and harming peace and harmony. The police were questioning a few more MES workers to ascertain their involvement in unlawful incidents. Cases have been registered in Shahapur Police Station and Khade Bazar Police Station too.

Later, Mr. Ashtekar told presspersons that MES was not an anti-national organisation and it was not indulging in activities against the country. He said that B.R. Ambedkar had written in his book ‘Thoughts on linguistic States’ that Marathi-speaking areas along the boundary had been wrongly included in non-Marathi speaking areas.

In his book ‘Reclamation of lost territory’, Dr. Ambedkar had observed that “While creating linguistic provinces, the States Reorganisation Commission has given over Marathi-speaking areas to non Marathi-speaking areas.”

He had also said that “the number of such excluded areas included Belgaum, Khanapur, Chikori and Karwar taluks.”

Mr. Ashtekar asked those who oppose the MES, which had been fighting on democratic principles and within the framework of the Constitution for six decades asking for the inclusion of Marathi-speaking people on linguistic terms as per the commission recommendations, would oppose Dr. Ambedkar too.