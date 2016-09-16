Activists taken into preventive custody, released by evening

The rail roko attempt by members of various organisations seeking an early resolution to the Mahadayi waters dispute was foiled by the police in both Hubballi and Dharwad on Thursday.

Following the rail roko call given on Wednesday, security arrangements were made in and around Hubballi and Dharwad railway stations on Thursday.

The activists had threatened to stage protests at the stations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but a huge posse of police personnel, Railway Police Force (RPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel was deployed at Hubballi railway station as a precautionary measure. However, the protesters arrived at the station a lot later — at around 11 a.m.

Office-bearers of seven organisations, including Siddu Teji, Babajan Mudhol, B.A. Mudhol and N.A. Khaji, led a protest march to the entrance of the railway station, where they were stopped by the police. An altercation followed and as the protesters tried to break the police cordon, raising slogans against both the State and Union governments, they were arrested.

The police bundled them into buses parked outside for the very purpose and took them to CAR Grounds on Karwar Road. In all, 63 persons were detained till 4 p.m., after which they were released.

At the CAR Grounds, the protesters held a meeting and the speakers sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the matter.

In Dharwad, a similar rail roko attempt, led by Sri Basavaraj Devaru of Mansur Mutt, was foiled by the police. They too were detained and released in later in the day.

