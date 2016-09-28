City Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has called upon business enterprises, corporate houses and other establishments, including government offices, to install CCTV cameras inside and outside their premises. He said this would go a long way in helping arrest criminals and in preventing crimes by acting as a psychological deterrent.

Inaugurating the CCTV cameras installed at the Mysuru Press Club here on Tuesday, Mr. Dayananda said the lack of video surveillance and on the city court premises was delaying investigating into the recent bomb blast there. It is essential to install CCTV cameras in all the places where people assemble in large numbers, he said.

Setting an example

Many other States, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, have made it mandatory to install CCTV cameras in public places, the Commissioner said, adding that the Home Department has written to the government to follow suit. He said many complicated cases have been detected within a short duration using CCTV footage. He also asked owners of big shopping malls and apartments to take the initiative and install CCTV cameras in their vicinity.

Mr. Dayananda said CCTV cameras have been installed in all the 22 police stations falling in Mysuru city.