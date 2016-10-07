The iconic Mysuru palace has gone “bicycle-friendly” with the police personnel in-charge of its security getting 15 bicycles to move around the vast campus.

The geared cycles were donated to the city police personnel by hotelier and president of the Karnataka Pradesh Hotels and Restaurants Owners’ Association M. Rajendra.

Mr. Rajendra donated the bicycles to the police personnel in the presence of Police Commissioner B. Dayananda at the palace here on Wednesday. Mr. Rajendra, Mr. Dayananda and other senior police officers went around the palace premises on a cycle after the inauguration.