Police arrest four hotel owners for practising untouchability

The police arrested four people, said to be hotel owners, for allegedly practising untouchability in Bilar village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Tuesday.

The police gave the names of the arrested persons as Dodda Siddappa, Sanna Siddappa, Hussain Sab and Cha Hussain.

According to the police, the four practised untouchability while serving food to Dalits in their hotels.

The Wadagera police initiated action following a complaint by Suresh, a victim. A case under Section 3 of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 4 of the Protection of Civil Rights Act was booked. Iada Martin Marganaing, Superintendent of Police, Pandurang, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mounesh Patil, Circle Inspector of Police of Yadgir, visited the spot. They ordered further inquiry.