The Kalaburagi police have cracked the October 14 murder of a rowdy-sheeter Vijaykumar Chennaveer Jamadhar with the arrest of a gang of five members hailing from Kalaburagi.

A special police team, headed by Vijay Anchi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, arrested the accused, Veerayya Hiremath, Prakash Bhokda, Rahul Jadapalli, Veeresh Kadaganchi and Rohit Veershetty, all in their early 20s, and recovered a vehicle used for the murder.

Superintendent of Police N. Shashikumar and Additional Superintendent of Police Jayaprakash told presspersons here on Tuesday that all the five persons were picked up at different points in Kalaburagi.

According to the confession given by the accused, Mr. Shashikumar said, Jamadhar was murdered near Sirnoor village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi and not at Naladurg in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra as believed earlier.