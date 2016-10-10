Akhil Karnataka Financiers Association State president Jayaram Sooda has alleged that police officers in several districts of the State are unnecessarily harassing authorised financiers though the latter are following all norms in conducting their business.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that there are more than 9,000 authorised financiers carrying out business within the legal framework and charging very minimum interest rates. These authorised financiers have not harassed any of their customers, but the police officers are alleging that many people have committed suicide owing to their harassment.

“The police should understand the facts that those who committed suicide were harassed by unauthorised financiers who charge hourly interest rates,” he said. He demanded that if any of the authorised financier indulges in unnecessary harassment, a thorough inquiry should be conducted in the matter and action initiated against him. But they should not harass innocent people involved in the business, he said. Association’s vice-president Shivram, Prasanna Kumar and Ramesh were present.