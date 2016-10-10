The Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the Karnataka legislature, was inaugurated on Vijaydashami 1956

Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State legislature of Karnataka, was inaugurated 60 years ago on October 10.

The most striking landmark of the city, it was inaugurated at a simple ceremony in 1956 on Vijaydashami, the tenth day of the Dussara festival.

Incorporating elements of Dravidian and Rajastani architecture, the granite structure was built on what was once wilderness surrounding the Old Residency Building — the present day Raj Bhavan.

Though second chief minister of Karnataka, Kengal Hanumanthaiah (1952-56) will be remembered as the one who oversaw the construction, it was inaugurated during the tenure Kadidal Manjappa, the third Chief Minister.

The process of constructing an administrative building to house the Assembly began during the tenure of K. Chengalaraya Reddy, the first Chief Minister, but gained momentum during the tenure of Kengal Hanumanthaiah.