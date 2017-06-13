Pod taxi project a step closer to reality

more-in

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s futuristic pod taxi project, which urban experts had written off as too ambitious, is inching towards becoming a reality. Three firms, two from the U.S. and one from Singapore, have evinced interest in the project that will see automated vehicles carry four to six passengers above busy roads and highways.

This is significant as it is the first infrastructure project in Bengaluru in nearly a decade to attract interest from private players, following a string of failures, including a network of elevated corridors. The last private funded infra project in the city was the Hebbal-Devanahalli Expressway started in 2010 and completed in 2014.

The pod taxi project is planned as a public-private-partnership with the private player financing the entire project and running it under the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer model in collaboration with the BBMP.

The civic body had called for an Expression of Interest (EoI) in the third week of May, to which the three firms — Ultra Fairwood Green Transport, Singapore, and JPODS Inc. and SkyTran Asia, U.S. — have responded.

They have pitched three different technologies, which includes cable cars where the pods are suspended on a cable and another where the pods are suspended from elevated magnetic levitation tracks. The third is a floor mounted proposal where the pods run on the floor of an elevated corridor.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of BBMP will now be tasked with making a choice. B.S. Prahallad, chief engineer (Major Roads), BBMP, said all three had their merits and demerits, and that technology best suited for the city would be chosen. “Once we choose the apt technology, we will call for tenders,” he said.

Of the three firms, SkyTran Asia has already begun working on a pilot project in Gurugram, which works on the magnetic levitation technology, the first in the country.

However, transport and urban experts are still critical of the project. Ashish Verma, of CiSTUP, IISc., said the claims of the mode’s carrying capacity (15,000 per hour per direction) seemed exaggerated and even if that was achieved, it would not be the ideal solution for dense traffic corridors in the city.

Urbanist V. Ravichandar added that there are no details on what role the government would play in regulating the prices of the service.