Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha President Vatal Nagaraj, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President S.R. Govindu and others held a protest demanding the Prime Minister’s intervention in the Mahadayi water dispute, at Kanakumbi in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Nagaraj said that the government should ensure that the meeting of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra scheduled on October 21 should benefit the State.

Any failure of the head of the three States in resolving the issue would force the forum and farmers in intensifying the agitation.

In such cases the forum members would be launch an agitation in front of the Central Prison at Bengaluru, he said.

Mr. Govindu demanded that the government should withdraw cases filed against farmers and activists during the agitation over the Mahadayi and the Cauvery agitation.

The police did not allow them to visit the Kalasa-Banduri project and took them into preventive custody when they were nearly 100 metres away from the site.

Activists and farmers leaders, including Kalasa Banduri Horata Samiti president Vijay Kulkarni, T.T. Murkatnal and others, resorted to protest on the Belagavi-Chorla road and staged a road block.

The police officials requested the protesters to withdraw the protest and when they did not relent, took them into preventive custody. Later, the police released all the arrested at Kittur.