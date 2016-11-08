Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of 30,000 students as part of the 101st foundation day celebrations of the Karnataka Lingayat Education Society (KLES) at the district stadium here at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The event marks the completion of 100 years of yeoman services in the field of education and healthcare by the premier education society which is running more than 200 educational and healthcare institutions offering academic programmes from primary classes to postgraduation in basic sciences, arts, and music and professional courses like engineering and medical sciences.

KLES chairman Prabhakar B. Kore, MP, said here on Monday that a special volume titled ‘Yentane Hrishi’ would be released at the function. As many as 100 books on various topics, including the contribution of freedom fighters of North Karnataka in the independence movement, would also be released.

Students of KLES institutions in Belagavi, Hubballi, and other cities and towns in the State and Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra would take up a cleanliness drive on Tuesday. In Belagavi, 70 to 80 students would take up cleanliness drive in each of the 58 municipal wards. The student groups would spread out in every municipal ward in Hubballi and the ward housing the KLES educational institution.

On November 12, a rally comprising students, families of KLES board of directors, faculty, alumni and other well-wishers of the institution, would be taken out. Tableaux on social themes and cultural contingents and a military band would be taken out from Lele ground in Tilakwadi. The rally would be flagged off by Board of Control for Cricket in India chairman Anurag Thakur, MP, at 3 p.m.

KLES director Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLC, was present.