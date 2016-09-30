Members of the local unit of Youth Congress on Thursday launched a postcard campaign over the Mahadayi and Cauvery waters issues. The postcards, aimed to urge the Centre to intervene, have been written in blood.

Nagaraj Gouri, president of the Dharwad parliamentary constituency Youth Congress Committee, urged the PM to intervene, saying that sharing of Cauvery waters becomes a problem every time there is scanty, as has been the case this year. Similarly, the Mahadayi dispute has pushed many farmers into trouble. Considering the seriousness of these issues, it was necessary that the PM intervene to ensure an amicable settlement in both cases.

Several Youth Congress members wrote the postcards in their blood and urged Mr. Modi to respond to their demands. They also opposed the constitution of a Cauvery Management Board.