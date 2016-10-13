Former Union Minister and Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not shy away from his responsibility of solving the inter-state disputes and should come forward to convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the riparian states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa to find an amicable settlement to the Mahadayi issue.

Referring to the initiative taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convene a meeting of Goa and Karnataka Chief Ministers, Mr Kharge told presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Thursday that although the initiative taken by Mr. Fadnavis was welcome, the right person to take this initiative would be the Prime Minister.

“The word of the Prime Minister in such meeting would carry more weight to find a solution rather than Chief Ministers of the riparian states speaking among themselves,” he said.

On the BJP leaders, particularly Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s assertions on the surgical strikes inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and repeated claims that there were no such surgical strikes in the past, Mr. Kharge said that such statements were deliberate slur and insult on the Indian Armed forces.

He said “bragging by the BJP leaders, particularly Mr. Parrikar about the surgical strikes and stating that such strikes never took place earlier was a total lie and an attempt to hide the past history…..the BJP is trying to take political mileage of the action by the army for gaining votes in the poll bound states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and others.”

Asked about the decision of the senior Congress leader and former Minister Srinivas Prasad deciding to quit the Congress party and his statement that he was sidelined by Mr. Siddaramaiah to build up bridges with him (Mr. Kharge), he said that he does not want to comment on such statements and has nothing to say about the decision of Mr. Prasad to resign.