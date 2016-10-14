Asks Modi to convene a meeting of the CMs to find a solution to the Mahadayi row

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not shy away from his responsibility of solving inter-State disputes and should come forward to convene a meeting of the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa to find an amicable solution to the Mahadayi issue.

Referring to the initiative taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to convene a meeting of Goa and Karnataka Chief Ministers, Mr. Kharge told presspersons here on Thursday that although the initiative taken by Mr. Fadnavis was a welcome one, the right person to take this initiative would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The word of the Prime Minister in such a meeting would carry more weight in finding a solution rather than Chief Ministers of the riparian States speaking among themselves,” the former Union Minister said.

On Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, particularly Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s assertions on the surgical strikes inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and repeated claims that there were no such surgical strikes in the past, Mr. Kharge said that such statements were a deliberate slur and an insult on the Indian Armed forces.

“Bragging by BJP leaders, particularly Mr. Parrikar, about the surgical strikes and stating that such strikes never took place earlier is a total lie and is an attempt to hide the past history … the BJP is trying to take political mileage out of the army’s action to gain political mileage in poll bound States, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab,” Mr. Kharge added.

On Srinivas Prasad

Asked about the decision of the former Minister, Srinivas Prasad, to quit the Congress and his statement that he was sidelined by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to build up bridges with him (Mr. Kharge), he said that he does not want to comment on such statements and has nothing to say about the decision taken by Mr. Srinivas Prasad.

