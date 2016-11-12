Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the city for an hour on Sunday to address a function organised as part of the series of valedictory programmes of the KLE Society’s year-long centenary celebrations.

Mr. Modi will take off in a helicopter from Goa helipad at 12-40 p.m. and arrive at KSRP Training Centre helipad in Belagavi city at 1.30 p.m, from where he will proceed to the district stadium at 1-40 p.m. to address the gathering of invitees, which includes nearly 30,000 students and 6000 employees and their family members of the KLES. After addressing the gathering, he will leave for the airport at Sambra from where he will take off at 3.05 p.m. and reach Pune at 3-55 p.m., according to official sources here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the police and Special Protection Group of the Prime Minister have made adequate security arrangements. Vehicular traffic would be regulated from morning and public would have to take certain alternative routes till the departure of the Prime Minister from the venue, sources said.