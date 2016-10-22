Bharathi Thimmareddy, president of the Ballari Zilla Panchayat, heaved a sigh of relief after the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed a writ petition seeking her disqualification from the post. The order was passed on Friday, according to her counsel Patel Siddareddy.

Ms. Bharathi had won from a General category ward reserved for women. The post of president was reserved for Other Backward Class (B) woman. Ms. Bharathi obtained a caste and income certificate and was declared elected to the post.

Later, Siddaiah and three others filed a writ petition stating that Ms. Bharathi had obtained a caste and income certificate by concealing information about the income of her husband, who is a class one contractor. They had contended that Ms. Bharathi, considering her husband’s income, was not eligible to get the certificate. Their petition was dismissed.

Meanwhile, the court had passed an interim order restricting Ms. Bharathi from attending her office for eight weeks, which came to an end recently. However, she was asked to delay assuming office as a legal opinion had been sought.

However, another complaint has been filed by Asha of the Congress, accusing her of obtaining the caste and income certificate by concealing information and it was pending before the committee for verification of caste and income certificate, headed by the Deputy Commissioner.