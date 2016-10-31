The team of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which inspected cracker shops in the city for noise emitting crackers, also seized a large quantity of plastic bags from them. Though the traders were specifically warned against use of plastic when they were issued the temporary trade licence to set up the cracker shops, many traders were using plastic bags to pack the fireworks and crackers, MCC Health Officer Nagaraj told The Hindu. Though use of plastic has been banned, most shops across Mysuru continue to pack goods and groceries in plastic bags on popular demand even as the MCC authorities continue to seize large quantities of plastic bags from different parts of the city.