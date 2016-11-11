Balakrishna Shetty, executive president of the Nandikur Janajagriti Samiti, said on Thursday that since the problems relating to the existing coal-based thermal power plant of Udupi Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) had not been solved, the government should not give permission for its expansion from 1,200 MW to 2,800 MW.

He was speaking at a public hearing on the proposed expansion of UPCL thermal plant, organised by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, here.

Mr. Shetty said that the present 1,200 MW plant was responsible for various health problems of people in villages surrounding the plant. The arecanut, coconut and banana crops in the surrounding villages had been destroyed due to the fly ash from the plant.

UPCL had chosen 730 acres of land for its expansion. Almost 93 per cent of this (730 acres) was fertile agricultural land. The expansion of the plant would lead to an environmental catastrophe, he said.

Vijay Kumar Hegde, president of UPCL Virodhi Horata Samiti, sought clarification from the administration if the meeting was an “environmental public meeting” or “public hearing” on expansion of the thermal plant. The present UPCL thermal plant was operating without licence from the gram panchayat.

The plant’s expansion would have negative impact on agricultural crops due to fly ash and on fish production due to discharge of used water from the plant to the sea. “Instead the Adani Group, which owned the UPCL, should establish either a gas-based thermal plant or solar power plant here,” he said. Jayant Kumar, vice-president of the Yellur Gram Panchayat, said that his house was located next to the thermal plant. But he and his family could not bear the problems arising out of fly ash from the plant. One of his family members developed severe allergy. Hence he had shifted his family to Mulki.

As many as 952 persons from the village had given written objections to the district administration about six months ago, but no action had been taken. The administration should form a team to solve the problems arising out of the plant, he said.

Rajendra Shetty, resident of Santur village, said that he resided next to the plant and the well in house was contaminated due to water seepage from the plant’s ash pond.