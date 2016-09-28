How to solve it:Hassan District Planters’ Association president K.B. Krishnappa and others at a press conferencein Hassan on Tuesday.— Photo: Prakash Hassan

The Hassan District Planters’ Association has appealed to the State government to find a permanent solution to the elephant menace in Alur and Sakleshpur taluks of the district. The association has suggested that the government acquire the private land offered by the farmers to expand the elephant corridor, besides setting up an elephant park to attract tourists.

K.B. Krishnappa, president of the association, here on Tuesday, said the farmers had been dealing with the elephant menace for the past few decades. Many people have died, while many suffered injuries because of the man-animal conflict in the region. “A few hundred farmers have come forward and given up their land to expand the elephant corridor. “This kind of generosity is rare. The government should make use of their offer and also set up an elephant park to help tourism flourish in the region,” he said.

Appreciating the State government’s decision to waive the interest on loans borrowed from cooperative institutions if the principle amount is paid before September 30, the association asked that the period to clear the principle amount be extended to March 31, next year. “We planters can expect profit only during the December-March period. If the duration to pay the principle is extended, many planters will be benefited,” he said.

Coffee Day

The association has decided to celebrate the International Coffee Day at a Mathasagara near Sakleshpur on October 1.

This day is observed in all coffee-growing countries.

A seminar, an exhibition and other activities that promote coffee will be held on the day.

