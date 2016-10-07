For those who love nature and are interested in spreading greenery, here is a chance to win cash rewards for what they do. They can plant saplings and take care of them, post photographs and videos on their growth and their efforts and may stand a chance to win a maximum Rs. 10,000. Hub for Learning and Innovation, HUBLI.org, has launched the initiative and named its project as Tree Hugger Project. The Chief Design Inventor at Nabros and a native of Hubballi, Abhi Rajmane, is the man behind the HUBLI.org, which wants to support innovative ideas.

The main objective of the Tree Hugger Project is to sensitise the people about the significance of environment conservation and how they could be part of it. The project is also in line with requirements of the twin cities which have now been chosen for the Smart City Scheme.

The ultimate aim of the project is to get the community involved towards contributing to the Smart City Scheme and also earn rewards for it. Through the project, the HUBLI.org team members want to educate people on how trees properly placed around buildings can reduce air conditioning needs by 30 per cent; how mature trees remove almost 70 per cent more pollution than newly planted trees; how one tree can absorb as much carbon in a year as a car produces and related issues. Anyone who loves planting saplings and taking care of them can participate in the event. The total prize money will be shared among the top 10 winners every year with each winner eligible for a maximum of Rs. 10,000 each.

The winners of the project will be decided on the number of trees planted by them and their growth; the number of photographs/ videos they post on the “iInvent” portal about the growth of the plant and their efforts; the number of original posts and articles that can be used as knowledge base by others to grow trees and how they volunteered to help others facilitating tree planting and growth.

To register and for more details please visit: http://i-invent.org/ treehub/.