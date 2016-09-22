The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, has proposed to set up Regional Institutes of Education (RIEs) in every State to improve the standards of education across the country.

As many as three new RIEs had been immediately proposed at Nellore, Chandigarh and Bihar (place not finalised) and the Nellore RIE is all set for the launch, said NCERT Director H.K. Senapathy. Mr. Senapathy, who visited the RIE at Mysuru on Wednesday, said the recent RIE was established at Shillong.

“Our idea is to have RIE in every State so that teaching and learning standards improve, imparting quality teacher education.” He said the States had been urged to provide suitable land for establishing the RIEs.

“At least 50 acres are required to set up an RIE which will also have a laboratory school. We understand it was difficult to get land beyond 100 acres which was mandatory for opening the RIE in the past. Now that rule had been relaxed.”

The RIE in Mysuru had been established on 125 acres of land and is one of the biggest campuses of NCERT in the country.

