There are plans to pressure the Union government to set up an airport and passport office in the district, B.N. Chandrappa, MP, has said.

Speaking after inaugurating a passport mela here on Saturday, he said the objective of the mela was to create awareness among people about the documents required for getting passport and provide them quick service.

As Chitradurga was more than 190 km away from Bengaluru and Hubballi, people would have to travel to these places to get the passport and if there were any mistakes in documents, they would have to return to their native place and get them. If a passport office was set up in Chitradurga, it would of help. Also, as Chitradurga had many historic monuments and tourists from different parts of the country visit the district, if an airport was established in the district, more tourists would come here.