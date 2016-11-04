The Pink Hope, Cancer Support Group, along with the HCG Cancer Hospital, has organised “Self V 2016” (Self Video) - a platform for cancer survivors to share the story of fight, for the third year. Shantling Nigudagi, Medical Superintendent and Oncologist at HCG Kalaburagi centre, said here on Thursday appealed to survivors to participate to create awareness and encourage others to share their experience, by uploading a 60-second video to overcome fear of the disease and cope with the difficulties in treatment.

