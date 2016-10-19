The police have arrested Arun Shivalingappa Patil, a student of Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Bengaluru, in connection with the murder of a young woman from Vijayapura.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Pandurang H. Rane told reporters on Tuesday that the accused confessed after being arrested. Arun is said to have killed Arpita Biradar, with whom he had fallen in love, at a field in Gabbur on the outskirts of the city last year.

The murder came to light after Jakir Hussain, a farmer, found a half-buried body of a woman in his field along National Highway 4 on June 3, 2015. On June 11 last year, the woman’s father, Girimalla Biradar, filed a complaint at with the Dharwad suburban police stating that his daughter Arpita had gone missing from the premises of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad. Later, he identified the body as his daughter’s.

A special police team, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime and traffic) Mallikarjun Baladandi and Kasabapet police inspector Maruti S. Gullari, was formed to investigate the case. Arun is said to have confessed to the crime during the fourth round of investigation, held on Monday.

Arun, also a resident of Vijayapura, is pursuing Ph.D. at GKVK. The police said he was disturbed as Arpita had been forcing him to marry her. He called up Arpita on May 29, 2015, and told her to come down to Dharwad the next day. On May 30, he picked her up from there and went to Gabbur in an autorickshaw.

There, he assaulted and strangled her before half-burying her body. He returned to Bengaluru the same night. He is said to have confessed to taking cues from the thriller movie ‘Drushyam’ to carry out the murder.