The Popular Front of India (PFI) will launch a nationwide campaign ‘Against Hate Politics’ from September 1 to September 30 to promote brotherhood and national integrity.

PFI State treasurer Mohammad Mohsin, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of indulging in communal politics. Mr. Mohsin alleged that the atrocities against Muslims and Dalits have increased under the BJP rule in last two years.

The campaign will be launched at Kanyakumari on September 1 and will conclude in New Delhi on September 30. In the State, it is scheduled to kick off from Davanagere on September 2.